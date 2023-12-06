Britton Allen Primm, 37 Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Britton Allen Primm, 37, of Pope, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 at his home.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Dec. 9, from Noon until 2 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home. The funeral service will immediately follow in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel.

Britton was born November 3, 1986 in Memphis to JoAnne Arnett Haslip Primm and Brian Alan Primm. Britton obtained his GED and worked as a tradesman in various jobs, but he was most proud of his time spent on the Marquette River Boat, a job he enjoyed tremendously. Britton will be remembered as a loving brother, son, uncle and friend. Britton was always a happy person and was friendly to everyone he met. He had a “heart of gold” and would do whatever he could for those he loved. His endearing love for his family could be highlighted in his unwaverwing willingness to forgive.

Britton was prededed in death by his mother, JoAnne Arnett Haslip Primm, his Paternal grandfather, Robert Primm, and his maternal grandparents, Charles Davis and Willie Mae Davis.

Those left to cherish his memory include his father, Brian Alan Primm, of Florida, two sisters, Brianna Franklin (Stacy), of Oxford, and Erica Shrump, his paternal grandmother, Sherry Geraci, of Florida, two aunts, Charlene Andreasen (Les), of Pope, and Angela Primm, of Memphis, and four nephews, Grayson Foster, Gaston Franklin, Mark Wyatt Gill, and Jourdan Redden.