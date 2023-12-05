Charles Eugene Bailey Published 8:41 am Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Mr. Charles Eugene Bailey, 86, of Tillatoba, passed away Friday, December 1, 2023 at the Tallahatchie General Extended Care Facility in Charleston. He was born November 27, 1937 to James Walter and Florie Smith Bailey. Mr. Bailey was a retired farmer and had worked as a heavy equipment operator for Grenada Sand & Gravel as well as the Yalobusha County Road Crew. He was a member of Tillatoba Baptist Church. Mr. Bailey was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed coon hunting.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 PM Monday, December 4, 2023 at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada with Rev. Rickey Harris officiating. Interment followed in the Wayside Cemetery at Scobey. The family received friends from 12:00 noon until service time Monday at McKibben and Guinn.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Peggy Ann McCain Bailey; two daughters, Pam Howell(Terry) of Grenada and Jennifer Ross(Rich) of Oakland; four sons, Jeff Bailey(Margo) of Pope, Steve Bailey(Dyna) of Henderson, TN, Ronnie Bailey of Dyersburg, TN and Erik Bailey of Tillatoba; sister, Christine Mitchell of Crowder; eight grandchildren, Michael Howell(Freda), Stacey Hardy(Jess), Richard Ross, III(Meagan), Bailey Ross(Hillary), Annah Bailey, Amelia Byers(Josh), Angela Deveney(Mac) and Stephanie Bailey and 12 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Charles Michael Bailey; five sisters, Ella Doris Gilley, Juanita Douglas, Mary Alice Little, Christine Mitchell and Jeanette Hannah and a brother, James W. Bailey.

Josh Byers, Breyton Howell, Michael Howell, Bailey Ross, Rich Ross and Richard Ross will honor Mr. Bailey by serving as pallbearers and carry him to rest in the Wayside Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).