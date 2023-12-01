MHP releases Thanksgiving travel period summary Published 12:35 pm Friday, December 1, 2023

The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 6,766 citations, made 109 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 169 crashes resulting in 43 injuries with three fatal crashes and three deaths during the Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Period.

The fatal crashes occurred in Jackson, Copiah, and Choctaw Counties.

The Travel Period concluded Sunday, Nov. 26, at midnight. The period began on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, at approximately 1 a.m., MHP responded to a fatal crash on Highway 63 in Jackson County involving a pedestrian.

A 2000 Honda Civic driven by Richard Thomas, 55, of Moss Point, was traveling north on Highway 63. Jesiah Cady, 33, of Jackson, was walking south on Highway 63 in the northbound lane.

The Honda Civic collided with Jesiah Cady, who received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, at approximately 4:50 p.m., MHP responded to a single-vehicle crash on MS 27 in Copiah County.

A 2008 Volkswagen driven by 49-year-old Deangelo Kelly was traveling south on Highway 27 when it ran off the road and collided with a ditch. Kelly received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Saturday, Nov. 25, at approximately 11 a.m., MHP responded to a fatal crash on McGee-Thompson Road in Choctaw County.

A 2012 Mercedes Benz driven by 42-year-old Westley Jermont Ashford of Weir, traveled west on Mcee-Thompson Road when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and overturned. Ashford received fatal injuries from the crash.

Travel Period Overview

Citations – 6766

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 875

DUI’s – 109

Drug Related Arrest – 45

Crashes – 169

Fatal Crashes – 3

Fatalities – 3

Motorist Assist – 85

2022 Totals

Citations – 9170

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 645

DUI’s – 172

Drug Related Arrest – 39

Crashes – 212

Fatal Crashes – 6

Fatalities – 6

Motorist Assist – 104