Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 12:32 pm Friday, December 1, 2023

Nov. 21

12:01 a.m. – MLK Dr., 43 year old female with chest pain, Lifeguard also en route.

4:29 a.m. – Van Voris St., elderly man with medical emergency, Lifeguard also en route.

7:50 a.m. – Pine Lane, 62 year old male with weakness.

8:47 a.m. – Randy Hendrix Dr., automatic fire alarm.

10:49 p.m. – Hwy. 51N., Piggly Wiggly, female subject has passed out.

10:44 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, GE Aviation, male patient passed out in parking lot, Lifeguard also en route.

Nov. 22

6:36 p.m. – Randy Hendrix Dr., smoke alarm, negative contact with the key holder.

8:08 p.m. – MLK Dr., 34 year old man with leg pain.

11:51 p.m. – Hadorn Rd., caller advises there is smoke in her apartment.

Nov. 23

10:02 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, female subject has possibly overdoses, is still breathing, Lifeguard also en route.

10:54 a.m. – Hwy. 35S, vehicle has hit a tree, unknown injuries.

4:32 p.m. – Draper St., female with possible broken leg, Lifeguard is responding.

5:01 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Good Hope Rd. area, two vehicle in median, one may be smoking, Lifeguard also en route.

Nov. 24

11:02 a.m. – Vance St., 22 year old female with abdominal pain.

12:02 p.m. – Jones St., possible gas leak.

12:57 p.m. – Van Voris St., Corner Store, 63 year old male complaining about gout.

6:12 p.m. – Hwy. 6W at the Hwy. 35 overpass, vehicle accident on the bridge, no injuries.

6:31 p.m. – Van Voris St., T.K.’s store, small fire, BPD on the scene.

7:28 p.m. – Jackson St., 25 year old female punched in the head and is bleeding from ear, Lifeguard en route, BPD also responding.

9:20 p.m. – Bruce St., water leak is flooding house, asking for water main to be turned off.

10:23 p.m. – Holly Cove, vehicle on fire.

Nov. 25

1:29 a.m. – Jackson St., 72 year old male shaking and vomiting, Lifeguard also en route.

1:31 a.m. – Van Voris St., Smith Coin Laundry, 63 year old male with foot issues.

6:02 a.m. – Bates St., 86 year old female has fallen, unresponsive.

3:14 p.m. – Harmon Circle, 75 year old female with possible broken ankle.

6:57 p.m. – Ward St., 76 year old female has fallen, needs lift assist.

9:56 p.m. – Hwy. 51N, El Mariachi restaurant, 31 year old female has passed out, Lifeguard has been toned.

Nov. 26

12:57 a.m. – Bates St., 58 year old female with severe heartburn.

1:38 p.m. – Patton Lane, 62 year old male subject unresponsive, not breathing.

4:51 p.m. – Hwy. 6 in the Popeye’s area, motor vehicle accident with rollover, unknown injuries.

Nov. 27

12:05 p.m. – Hwy. 51N, unresponsive male.

3:04 p.m. – Bates St., 49 year old female with possible heart attack.