Florence Christine Mabry, 86 Published 9:01 am Monday, November 27, 2023

Florence Christine Mabry, 86, of Sardis, passed away Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis.

Florence was the widow of Mr. Hershel Byron Mabry.

Florence was born Oct. 26, 1937, to the late Jim and Claudia Sullivan. She retired from Carter’s clothing and later worked for Walmart.

The family she leaves to cherish her memory include her son, Donald Mabry (Debra), of Sardis, two sisters, Doxie Brewer and Lou Mabry, two brothers, James Sullivan and Barry Sullivan, two grandchildren, Wendy Mabry and Christopher Byron Mabry, five great-grandchildren, Christopher Lee Mabry, Caleb Byron Mabry, Heather Russell, Abby Russell, and Annabelle Mabry, and five great-great-grandchildren.

There are no services planned at this time. Florence will be interred with her husband at Longtown Cemetery.