Allen Lyn Darby, 62 Published 3:18 pm Monday, November 27, 2023

Allen Lyn Darby, 62, passed away at his home in Batesville on Nov. 26, 2023.

Allen was born August 21, 1961 to the late Jerry Lyn Darby and Martha Whitten Darby in Batesville. He received his bachelors degree from the University of Mississippi. Allen worked in sales during his working career before retirement. He is survived by his wife, Myra Stewart Darby of Batesville.

Per the family’s request, no services will be held at this time.

Memorials can be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church, 2536 Avery Rd. Batesville, MS 38606 or the UMAA Foundation Ole Miss, P.O. Box 355, University, MS 38677.