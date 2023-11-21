Verlie Louise Rose, 84 Published 4:30 pm Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Verlie Louise Rose, 84, passed away Friday, Nov. 17, at her home in Batesville.

Louise was born on July 21, 1939 to the late Alfred Drew Mills and Annie Bell Mills in Mississippi. Before she retired, she worked as an LPN. Louise was also a member of the Batesville Church of Christ.

The family she leaves behind includes her four daughters, Anna Kiihnl Barnes of Biloxi, Audra Pauley of Hernando, Amy McCoy of Tennessee, and Anita Kiihnl of Georgia; her siblings, Gary Mills (Margaret) of Senatobia, James Mills (Nona) of Harrisonburg, LA, Jarrell Mills of Batesville, Pam Scott of Batesville, Penny Daniels (Doug) of Batesville, and Kenneth Mills (Susan) of Senatobia; her grandchildren, Jeff Barnes, Paige Barnes, Skylar Barnes, Lauren McCoy, Josh McCoy, Taylor Durett, Zachary Durett, Erin Norwood, and Cody Hammond; and 5 great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by two siblings, Alfred E. Mills and Shelby Jean Roberson.

Per Louise’s request, there will be no services held. She will be laid to rest at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.