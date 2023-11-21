Panola County residents killed in Highway 6 accident Published 7:53 pm Tuesday, November 21, 2023

On Monday, Nov. 20, at approximately 3:24 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 6 in Quitman County.

A 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by 46-year-old Dana Locke of Sardis, traveling east on Highway 6 when it collided with a 1999 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 30-year-old Alysen Hurst of Sardis, traveling west on Highway 6.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, 43-year-old Katrina Hall of Batesville, received fatal injuries from the crash.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, 5-year-old Oakleigh Varnell of Sardis, received fatal injuries from the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the MHP.