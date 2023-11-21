BPD arrest 4 in Corner Store murder Published 4:38 pm Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Four suspects are in custody, charged with an array of crimes, in connection to the murder of an Oxford woman at the popular Corner Store in west Batesville on the night of Oct. 27.

Batesville Chief of Police Kerry Pittmansaid video of the shooting was captured by a city surveillance camera mounted on a pole at the corner of Van Voris and Pearson Streets.

Investigators were able to identify the suspects from the video, but locating them and making arrests took almost three weeks, and included assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Of the four people arrested, Jamico Travette Smalley, 21, of 611 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Also charged with two counts of accessory after the fact was Hannah Mane Traylor, 28, of Memphis; and Bobby Lovette Smalley, 24, of 217 Melrose St., Sardis, charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a felon. Smalley was arrested Nov. 1, and the others were apprehended Nov. 14.

The fourth person, arrested Nov. 15, is D’Lirian Devonya Casey, 26, of 128 Patton Lane, Batesville. He was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

Pittman said investigators believe Jamico Smalley, Bobby Smalley, and Traylor were in one vehicle and Casey was in another with the woman who was ultimately killed in the exchange of gunfire.

Casey was apparently the target of the attack, and was hit, but not seriously wounded in the shooting.