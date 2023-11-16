Claudette Ruth Sals McGehee, 61 Published 12:33 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

Claudette Ruth Sals McGehee, 61, of Batesville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, at her home.

A memorial service will be held Monday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from noon until the service begins.

Claudette was born Sept. 21, 1962, to the late Arthur G. Sals and Violet L. Van Sals in Illinois. Claudette was a homemaker to her children and her beloved husband. She was a member of Adonai Church in Water Valley.

The family she leaves to cherish her memory include her husband, Jake Roberson McGehee, Sr., of Batesville, two children, Jessica Grace McGehee Gray, of Haughton, LA and Jake Roberson McGehee, Jr. (Kiana), of Bucyrus, OH, and eight grandchildren, Gracey Len Gray, Jacob Scott Gray, Evelyn Isabell Gray, Dariana Marie Perry, Brayden William Raymond Perry, Jake Roberson McGehee, III, Chelsey Ranae Claudette McGehee, and Montana Rose McGehee.