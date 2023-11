Gerald Wayne Beard, 51 Published 2:13 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Gerald Wayne Beard, 51, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville.

A memorial service for Gerald will be held at 2 p.m on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the New Hope Church of God in Batesville, with Rev. Raymond Aven officiating. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at noon.

Wells Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.