Mettetal highway dedication Friday at Sardis Courthouse Published 4:12 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

The Mississippi Department of Transportation will hold a ceremony at the Sardis Courthouse on Friday, Nov. 17, to officially dedicate a portion of Hwy. 315 east of Sardis to the memory of the late Nolan Mettetal, who served northern Panola County as a State Representative and State Senator for many years.

State and county officials will be on hand for the 1 p.m. ceremony. The official signage that will mark the area will be unveiled at the time. Sen. Nicole Boyd (Dist. 9) led the effort to have the highway dedication. She will be on hand for the event, along with Rep.-elect Josh Hawkins (Dist. 10), who will take the oath of office for Mettetal’s former seat in January.

The public is cordially invited to attend the ceremony.