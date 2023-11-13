Add regal purple to spring gardens Published 8:33 am Monday, November 13, 2023

By Eddie Smith

MSU Extension Service

Fall is a great time to start planning for the upcoming spring season. If you’re thinking about making some changes to your landscape, have you considered bringing in a new color?

Purple is a regal, attention-grabbing color that can add a touch of sophistication and elegance to your garden or landscape.

Let’s explore some of the most beautiful and easy-to-care-for plants with purple that you can use.

First on my list is the Mexican bush sage, a beautiful perennial plant native to Mexico and parts of Central America. Also known as Salvia leucantha or Velvet Sage, gardeners love this plant for its showy spikes of fall-blooming purple or white flowers. It is a perfect choice for fall gardens.

Mexican bush sage can grow up to 3–4 feet tall and wide. The plant prefers full sun and well-draining soil. Once established, Mexican bush sage is drought tolerant, which is fantastic for me because I don’t have to worry about watering the plant too often.

Additionally, Mexican bush sage attracts butterflies, bees and hummingbirds, which is always a delightful sight to see.

Next up is the Flip Side chaste tree, a deciduous shrub that can grow up to 10 feet tall and wide.

The Flip Side chaste tree is ideal for those looking for a plant with unique qualities. The leaves are a deep green color and have a distinctive flip side or underside in a grayish purple color. This creates a beautiful contrast against the bright purple flowers that bloom summer through fall.

I recently planted two Flip Side chaste trees in my landscape, and I am looking forward to enjoying them for many years to come.

Another purple plant that I have in my landscape and absolutely love is the Mexican petunia. This plant produces stunning purple flowers that can add vibrancy to any garden or landscape.

It is important to note that Mexican petunias can be invasive in certain areas. They spread quickly and may crowd other plants. But these plants are an excellent choice for those looking to add some color to their garden or landscape.

There are many other purple plants that you can consider adding to your landscape. These plants are not only beautiful but also relatively easy to care for, making them ideal for novice gardeners.

Purple plants are also known to attract pollinators to your garden, which can help support the local ecosystem.

I think adding purple plants to your landscape can be a great way to create a striking and unique display that will make your garden the envy of the neighborhood. So next spring, why not add some plants with purple color to your landscape? You can create a beautiful, eye-catching display that will last for years to come.