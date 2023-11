SP Tigers whip Callaway 56-6 for first round playoff win Published 9:31 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

South Panola scored eight touchdowns, including six in the second quarter, to rack up 56 points while allowing just six to beat Callaway Friday, Nov. 10, at Robert H. Dunlap Stadium in Batesville. The Tigers cruised through the first round of the 6A playoffs with the win, and will face Neshoba Central in the second round next week at home.