Freida Jeanette Kennedy, 86 Published 10:06 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

Freida Jeanette Kennedy, 86, of Como, passed away Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

The funeral service will be held Monday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends two hours prior, beginning at 12pm. Interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery.

Freida was born May 13, 1937 to the late Calvin Stevens and Gladys Riales Stevens. Freida was a member of Peach Creek Baptist Church and loved her church family dearly. She loved gospel music, singing in the choir, and enjoyed crappie fishing with her late husband.

In addition to her parents, Freida was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Kennedy, her son, Jamie Kennedy, her daughter-in-law, Cathy Kennedy, and nine siblings.

The family she leaves to cherish her memory include her two sons, Jackie Kennedy (Yvonne) and David Kennedy, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.