Tommy Edward Pressgrove, Jr., 70 Published 9:52 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

Tommy “Eddie” Edward Pressgrove, Jr., 70, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, at his home outside of Batesville.

Eddie was born on May 16, 1953, to the late Tommy Edward Pressgrove and Annie Mae Neal Pressgrove in Lansing, MI. He worked as a construction framing inspector for many years.

Eddie had a special love for Nascar and racetracks. He loved his family deeply, and was affectionately known as “Papa” to them. His sense of humor always had everyone laughing. Tommy was a good Christian man and fought a long, hard battle with COPD for 5 years.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by one daughter, Leslie Mastors, a sister-in-law, Michelle Talley and a brother-in-law, Carl Wayne Whitten.

The surviving family he leaves behind includes his wife, LaDonna J. Pressgrove of Batesvill; his children, James William Cohn, Jr. of Southaven, Brandon Monroe Cohn of Oxford, Skie McKenzie Cohn of Oxford, and Hunter James Cohn of Oxford; 3 grandchildren; his mother and father-in-law, Carl and Jean Whitten; 3 nieces and 7 nephews.