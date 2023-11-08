Tax Assessor/Collector – Election numbers by Precinct
Published 10:31 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023
O’dell Draper, Jr.
Como Library – 507
Union Fire Station – 159
Sardis Courthouse -426
Sardis Lake Fire Dept. -121
Sardis Library – 507
Pleasant Grove Fire – 45
Longtown Fire Dept. – 80
Crenshaw Fire – 128
Macedonia-Concord – 459
Pope Hosanna – 248
Cliff Finch Bldg. – 94
Courtland Baptist – 648
Tocowa Community – 136
Crowder Wastewater – 97
Panola Extension – 110
Eureka Community – 213
Black Jack Community – 291
Mt. Olivet Fire – 290
Batesville Courthouse – 516
Patton Lane – 554
Enon Water Bldg. – 34
Total – 5,663
David Garner
Como Library – 298
Union Fire Station – 168
Sardis Courthouse – 220
Sardis Lake Fire Dept. -62
Sardis Library – 182
Pleasant Grove Fire – 94
Longtown Fire Dept. – 76
Crenshaw Fire – 80
Macedonia-Concord – 103
Pope Hosanna – 421
Cliff Finch Bldg. – 327
Courtland Baptist – 261
Tocowa Community – 456
Crowder Wastewater – 42
Panola Extension – 316
Eureka Community – 523
Black Jack Community -461
Mt. Olivet Fire – 405
Batesville Courthouse – 840
Patton Lane -85
Enon Water Bldg. – 66
Total – 5,486