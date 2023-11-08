Tax Assessor/Collector – Election numbers by Precinct

Published 10:31 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

By Editor

O’dell Draper, Jr.

Como Library – 507

Union Fire Station – 159

Sardis Courthouse -426

Sardis Lake Fire Dept. -121

Sardis Library – 507

Pleasant Grove Fire – 45

Longtown Fire Dept. – 80

Crenshaw Fire – 128

Macedonia-Concord – 459

Pope Hosanna – 248

Cliff Finch Bldg. – 94

Courtland Baptist – 648

Tocowa Community – 136

Crowder Wastewater – 97

Panola Extension – 110

Eureka Community – 213

Black Jack Community – 291

Mt. Olivet Fire – 290

Batesville Courthouse – 516

Patton Lane – 554

Enon Water Bldg. – 34

Total – 5,663

 

David Garner

Como Library – 298

Union Fire Station – 168

Sardis Courthouse – 220

Sardis Lake Fire Dept. -62

Sardis Library – 182

Pleasant Grove Fire – 94

Longtown Fire Dept. – 76

Crenshaw Fire – 80

Macedonia-Concord – 103

Pope Hosanna – 421

Cliff Finch Bldg. – 327

Courtland Baptist – 261

Tocowa Community – 456

Crowder Wastewater – 42

Panola Extension – 316

Eureka Community – 523

Black Jack Community -461

Mt. Olivet Fire – 405

Batesville Courthouse – 840

Patton Lane -85

Enon Water Bldg. – 66

Total – 5,486

 

 

