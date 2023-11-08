Property Transfers Published 4:36 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Property transfers between Oct. 23 – 27, 2023, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Travis and Heather Hill to William Gammill, A parcel in Section 20, Township 10, Range 6 West.

WT Properties, LLC to Glen and Frances Gibson, Lots 4, 5, 6 and 7, Block F, Court Place in Batesville.

Albert Martin to Antianna Martin, Lot 53 of Parkway Courts.

Cathy Craven to the Trustees of the John and Cathy Craven Living Trust, A parcel in Section 30, Township 9, Range 5 West; Section 31, Township 9, Range 5 West; and Section 36, Township 9, Range 6 West.

Fay McDonald to Nancy and Hershal Cranford, A 1.00-acre parcel in Section 30, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

EBI, Inc. to Dedrick and Decambria Blackburn, Lot 13, Section A, Chickasaw View Subdivision, Section A, Phase II.

Ricky Dean Warren, Linda Goodnight Warren, Eunice Marie Warren Chitry, and the Estate of Eunice Marie Warren Chitry to Carl and Lola Coleman, Lot 144, Section B, Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Veracity Capital Partners, LLC to Arion Investments, LLC, 3.8 acres in Lots 1421 and 1422, Section N of Enid Shores Subdivision; Section 35, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Karen Gonzalez to Alexis R. Perez, Lots 14, 15 and 16 in Secton 28, Township 8, Range 5 West, Sardis Lake Estates.

Sherry Williams to Keith Dunham, 1.16 acres in Lot 8, Block 22, Batesville.

Robert Earl Rose to Frank Rose and Evelyn Frye, 1.9 acres in Section 22, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Angelica Ward to Jim Jefferson, Lot 5, Phase II, Riverdale Acres Subdivision.

Sandy and Darrell Magee (McGee) to Keith Griffin, 0.1362 acres in Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Hubert Swindoll to Thomas Holmes, Jr., A parcel in Section 31, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Amanda Logan and Gary Daugherty to Thomas Holmes, Jr., 43.09 acres in Sections 30 and 31, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Jonathan Wright, et al. to WT Properties, LLC, Lot 35 of Riverdale Acres, Phase II.

Nicole Kennedy, et al. to Thomas Holmes, Jr., 43.09 acres in Sections 30 and 31, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Charles and Donna Anderson to Anthony and Shirley Yelvington, A parcel in Section 10, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

First Judicial District

Linda Brewer to Lesley Grant, Bertha Chadwick and the Linda Brewer Life Estate, Lot 5, Section B, Hideaway Hills Subdivision.

Robert and Sandra Williiams to Phyllis Sanford, Lot 5, Block X, Crenshaw.

Dean Hays, et al. to Elsuma Properties, LLC, 69.32 acres in Section 13, Township 8, Range 9.

Linda Brewer to Luis Castillo, Lots 32 and 33, Section C, Hideaway Hills Subdivision.

Linda Brewer to Robert and Debra Shumaker, Lot 9, Section B, Hideaway Hills Subdivision.

Executive Holdings, LLC to Realty Income Properties 30, LLC, A parcel in Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Dominique Leverson to Willie Leverson, A parcel in Section 34, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Sylvester Brown to Justin Crockett, 2.0 acres, more or less, in Section 26, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.