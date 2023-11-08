Fire Dept. Call Log
Published 4:34 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Oct. 31
3:11 a.m. –
8:55 a.m. – Corporate Dr., 34 year old male with chest pains.
1:40 p.m. – MLK Dr., female advises she feels sick and needs a ride to the hospital.
Nov. 1
9:32 a.m. – MLK Dr., female advises her oxygen machine has malfunctioned.
1:52 p.m. – Tubbs & MLK Dr., report of a vehicle accident.
7:08 p.m. – Maple Lane, fire alarm.
Nov. 2
8:58 a.m. – Field St., female unconscious, unsure of breathing status.
9:21 a.m – King St., subject reporting fire in the residence.
9:25 a.m. – Belmont Rd., fire alarm, smoke detector, no response from volunteer departments in that district.
10:15 a.m. – Fisher St., female subject with diabetic emergency.
4:04 p.m. – Lakewood Dr., Hampton Inn, electrical fire.
5:37 p.m. – MLK Dr., female has fallen outside her residence.
6:20 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., 49 year old female with difficulty breathing.
Nov. 3
5:35 a.m. – Fredonia Rd., county requesting assistance, shots fired at vehicles.
1:13 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, Jiffy Store, two vehicle accident, unsure of injuries.
1:52 p.m. – Patterson St., residential fire alarm.
3:56 p.m. – Lawrence Bros. Rd., county requesting assistance, 62 year old male unresponsive.
4:01 p.m. – MLK Dr., male subject with stomach pain, Lifeguard reporting extended arrival time for ambulance.
4:38 p.m. – King St., Tracy Baker has started another fire in the woods.
5:28 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Popeye’s, female subject has passed out.
Nov. 4
8:44 a.m. – Eureka Rd., automatic crash alert company reporting accident with injuries.
11:39 a.m. – Hwy. 51S., Skyline Motel, 59 year old female with surgery wound complications, Lifeguard also en route.
3:24 p.m. – MLK Dr., female subject is complaining of stomach pain, Lifeguard en route.
3:42 p.m. – Leonard St., 57 year old female reports stomach ulcer is acting up.
4:21 p.m. – London Cove, 92 year old male can’t get out of his hot tub.
4:24 p.m. – Jackson St., male subject reportedly laying on porch, unknown breathing conditions, neighbors called.
4:43 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Southern Pipe, three vehicle accident with injuries.
7:00 p.m. – Eureka Rd., county requesting assistance, vehicle has hit a house trailer.
Nov. 5
3:14 a.m. – Hoskins Rd., female subject is past due date and thinks she is having contractions.
7:02 a.m. – Lester St., 88 year old male with chest pains.
11:29 a.m. – Eureka St., 61 year old female with possible heart attack.
1:30 p.m. – Draper St., 26 year old female is vomiting.
2:19 p.m. – Hickory Lane, 77 year old male with possible stroke.
4:46 p.m. – Leonard St., 67 year old female complaining of heart pain.
Nov. 6
7:32 a.m. – Hadorn Rd., 62 year old female unresponsive, not breathing.