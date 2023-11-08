Fire Dept. Call Log

Oct. 31

3:11 a.m. –

8:55 a.m. – Corporate Dr., 34 year old male with chest pains.

1:40 p.m. – MLK Dr., female advises she feels sick and needs a ride to the hospital.

Nov. 1

9:32 a.m. – MLK Dr., female advises her oxygen machine has malfunctioned.

1:52 p.m. – Tubbs & MLK Dr., report of a vehicle accident.

7:08 p.m. – Maple Lane, fire alarm.

Nov. 2

8:58 a.m. – Field St., female unconscious,  unsure of breathing status.

9:21 a.m – King St., subject reporting fire in the residence.

9:25 a.m. – Belmont Rd., fire alarm, smoke detector, no response from volunteer departments in that district.

10:15 a.m. – Fisher St., female subject with diabetic emergency.

4:04 p.m. – Lakewood Dr., Hampton Inn, electrical fire.

5:37 p.m. – MLK Dr., female has fallen outside her residence.

6:20 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., 49 year old female with difficulty breathing.

Nov. 3

5:35 a.m. – Fredonia Rd., county requesting assistance, shots fired at vehicles.

1:13 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, Jiffy Store, two vehicle accident, unsure of injuries.

1:52 p.m. – Patterson St., residential fire alarm.

3:56 p.m. – Lawrence Bros. Rd., county requesting assistance, 62 year old male unresponsive.

4:01 p.m. – MLK Dr., male subject with stomach pain, Lifeguard reporting extended arrival time for ambulance.

4:38 p.m. – King St., Tracy Baker has started another fire in the woods.

5:28 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Popeye’s, female subject has passed out.

Nov. 4

8:44 a.m. – Eureka Rd., automatic crash alert company reporting accident with injuries.

11:39 a.m. – Hwy. 51S., Skyline Motel, 59 year old female with surgery wound complications, Lifeguard also en route.

3:24 p.m. – MLK Dr., female subject is complaining of stomach pain, Lifeguard en route.

3:42 p.m. – Leonard St., 57 year old female reports stomach ulcer is acting up.

4:21 p.m. – London Cove, 92 year old male can’t get out of his hot tub.

4:24 p.m. – Jackson St., male subject reportedly laying on porch, unknown breathing conditions, neighbors called.

4:43 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Southern Pipe, three vehicle accident with injuries.

7:00 p.m. – Eureka Rd., county requesting assistance, vehicle has hit a house trailer.

Nov. 5

3:14 a.m. – Hoskins Rd., female subject is past due date and thinks she is having contractions.

7:02 a.m. – Lester St., 88 year old male with chest pains.

11:29 a.m. – Eureka St., 61 year old female with possible heart attack.

1:30 p.m. – Draper St., 26 year old female is vomiting.

2:19 p.m. – Hickory Lane, 77 year old male with possible stroke.

4:46 p.m. – Leonard St., 67 year old female complaining of heart pain.

Nov. 6

7:32 a.m. – Hadorn Rd., 62 year old female unresponsive, not breathing.

