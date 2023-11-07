Tigers Roar To Title – South Panola wins Region 1 with 5-0 record, will host Callaway Friday Published 11:33 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

The South Panola Tigers won the 6A Region 1 divisional title last Thursday night at Grenada, posting a 28-7 victory over the Chargers and wrapping up the season with a perfect 5-0 region record.

The Tigers, 9-1 on the season, scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to beat Grenada, who also entered the game with an 8-1 record and a 4-0 in district play. The Tigers won the total offense battle, 320 yards to 145; the time of possession statistic 34:35 to 13:25; and the turnovers caused, 1-0.

South Panola will host Callaway High School Friday at Robert Dunlap Stadium at 7 p.m. The Callaway Charges finished the season 4-7 overall and 2-3 in 6A Region 2 play. The Chargers lost 16-8 to Neshoba Central last week.

Fans can hear the live broadcast at FM 100.5 with pregame starting at 6 p.m., or live stream from the radio station’s website. The same station will also air the mid-week coach’s call in show and preview from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Last week, on a chilly night in Grenada, South Panola filled the visitors bleachers to see the Tigers outplay the Chargers in all facets of the game. Head coach Brooks Oakley said the game was the team’s best this season with top effort on both sides of the ball.

“I thought we played well in the first half, we just had some penalties that got us behind the chains,” Oakley said. “We were able to run the football and just got out of our own way in the second half.”

“Giving up seven points to that group right there is something, that’s a good football team,” Oakley said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we do our part that we meet up with them again in the playoffs.”

The teams traded punts and turnovers on downs in the first quarter before the Tigers were able to put together an 11-play, 51-yard touchdown drive at the start of the second period. South Panola scored on a 12-yard pass from Michael Johnson to Marcus Christon.



Xavier McFadden added the PAT and the Tigers led 7-0.

The Chargers answered with a 6-play drive culminated by a 29 yard passing score and a successful PAT.

There was no more scoring in the first half and the score was knotted 7-7 at intermission.

It was all Tigers in the second half. Mykel Allen scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 6:10 left in the third quarter to put South Panola up 14-7. It was all the margin the Tigers would need, but the offense added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal the game and the region title.

Christon caught his second touchdown of the game on a 45 yard catch and run from Johnson midway through the final frame, and Johnson added a rushing touchdown on a 1-yard plunge with 1:45 left in the game.

Individually,l Allen led the way rushing, picking up 115 yards on 26 carries. Johnson had 65 yards on 13 carries. Johnson was also 9-of-13 passing for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Criston, Allen, and Kellen Norwood had three receptions each for 74, 24, and 27 yards.

Alberto Diaz punted three times for 71 yards, a 23.7 average.

Defensively, Jamarcus Flowers recorded eight tackles, Anderrious Flowers and Kaleb Brown had four each, followed by Marques Curry, Terrel Henderson, and Martavous Milan with three each.

Curry also had an interception.