Ragon keeps Chancery Court Clerk’s seat

Published 11:07 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

By Editor

Katie Ragon garnered 5,087 of the 11,072 votes cast for Panola County Chancery Court Clerk in the General Election Tuesday. Three other candidates split 5,985 votes leaving Ragon the winner.

Justin Pope got 4,838 votes, Jamie Rose got 746, and Melvin Tucker 382 to round out the ballot.

Ragon has served at Chancery Clerk for more than a year. She was appointed by the Board of Supervisors to fill the remaining term of longtime Chancery Clerk Jim Pitcock upon his retirement.

At the time, Pitcock recommended the supervisors appoint Ragon, telling them he had spent the previous year training her for the office.

Pitcock also campaigned heavily for Ragon in the last 10 months.

 

