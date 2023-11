Cole Flint keeps District 5 Supervisor seat Published 9:25 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Board of Supervisors president Cole Flint will keep his seat in Panola, easily beating challenger Ted Stewart at the polls Tuesday. He won 1,114 to 765 in in-person voting. There are still absentee ballots to be counted,

Cole beat Stewart 875 to 340 at the Batesville Courthouse, 61 to 33 at Enon. Stewart won the Patton Lane box 392 to 178.