Chad Weaver wins District 4 supervisor race Published 8:29 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Independent supervisor candidate Chad Weaver has won a second term, beating Republican Mike Wood and another Independent, Charles Roach.

Unofficially, Weaver got 1,365 votes, Woods garnered 751, and Roach had 266. These votes are the ones cast at the polls Tuesday and do not include any absentee votes. There were about 245 absentee votes in that district.

By precinct the unofficial results are:

Mt. Olivet – Weaver 336, Woods 182, Roach 114

Black Jack – Weaver 333, Woods 268, Roach 64

Panola Ext. – Weaver 248, Woods 128, Roach 21

Eureka – Weaver 448, Woods 173, Roach 67