Jameson Rodgers to headline Northwest Soiree Event Published 9:16 am Monday, November 6, 2023

Northwest Mississippi Community College announces their 2024 event headliner for the Northwest Soiree Boots & Pearls on March 2, 2024, is “A Nashville Songwriters Round with Jameson Rodgers & Friends.”

Rodgers is a Northwest Baseball Alumnus and will be performing songs along with Nashville songwriters, Hunter Phelps and Brent Anderson. They will be performing songs recorded by Florida Georgia Line, Jake Owen, Chris Jason Brad Paisley, Hardy, Dustin Lynch, Chris Lane, Chase Rice, and more.

“I am honored to come back and help raise some money for NWCC,” Rodgers said. “My two years playing baseball and going to school at NWCC were so meaningful in my journey. I wrote my first song in the outfield of Ranger Field during batting practice. I’m looking forward to being back in Senatobia and seeing some familiar faces.”

The Northwest Soiree is a premiere fundraising and community recognition event at the Heindl Center for the Performing Arts on the main campus in Senatobia. This formal ticket event will honor community award recipients who have contributed to the legacy of excellence at Northwest.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 10 and can be purchased online at HeindlCenter.org. Proceeds from this event help move forward the college’s vision of transforming students’ lives, enriching our communities, and striving for excellence in our educational programs and services.

For more information and to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact Patti Gordon, executive director of Institutional Advancement at Northwest Foundation Office at (662)560-1103 or email pgordon@northwestms.edu. For more information about Northwest, visit northwestms.edu