Add a splash of Luscious lantanas to spring gardens Published 8:39 am Monday, November 6, 2023

By Eddie Smith

MSU Extension Service

A dreary November landscape can get a gardener dreaming of spring, and if you’re like me, you’re already thinking about plants that will add a splash of color to the landscape next year.

At the top of my list of things to plant are lantanas. They are such a great choice for those who want a low-maintenance plant that thrives in a variety of conditions. One of the plant’s best features is the ability to attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies.

Lantanas are also popular for their ability to add a splash of color to outdoor spaces. Their vibrant hues of yellow, orange, pink and red make these flowers eye-catchers in the landscape.

Luscious lantanas are not only a great choice for those looking for low-maintenance plants, but they also offer stunning varieties with big, bold-colored flowers.

The Luscious Basket Tangelo lantana is the perfect choice if you want to add multiple vibrant colors to your landscape. It has bright shades of orange, pink and yellow blooms. The plant can grow up to 12 inches tall and spread up to 28 inches wide. It’s great for hanging baskets, border plantings or container plantings.

Those who love the color orange should plant Luscious Marmalade lantana, which features gorgeous, dark orange and yellow blooms that resemble a sunset. Luscious Marmalade can grow up to 24 inches tall and 36 inches wide, making it perfect for borders or ground cover.

Another eye-catching variety is the Luscious Royale Lemon Tart lantana. This plant boasts bright yellow blooms and can grow up to 24 inches tall and 28 inches wide. It works well both in containers and as a low hedge.

Last but not least is the Luscious Royal Red Zone lantana, a stunning variety that features striking red and yellow blooms. It can grow up to 24 inches tall and 36 inches wide, making it an excellent option for adding color to your landscape beds, or like the Luscious Royale Lemon Tart, it can be used as a low hedge.

All of these plants are certified sterile, which means they spend their energy producing gorgeous flowers rather than seeds all season long. They are low maintenance and can thrive in various conditions, making them ideal for both novice and experienced gardeners.

With just a little bit of TLC, these plants can be the perfect complement to your landscape.

When it comes to caring for my lantanas, I’ve learned that they prefer well-drained soil and plenty of sunlight. Plant them in locations that get at least six hours of direct sunlight per day, and make sure to water them regularly without overwatering.

You can prune lantanas to maintain their shape and encourage new growth. Deadheading helps promote new flowers.

I am looking forward to adding some Luscious lantanas to my landscape in the spring. I know I will love seeing their vibrant hues of yellow, orange, pink and red blooms every time I step outside.