William Haze “Liam” Baker, infant

Published 10:24 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

By Staff reports

William Haze “Liam” Baker, infant son of Chip and Neeley Baker was stillborn on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 at Methodist Olive Branch Hospital.

A graveside service was held Saturday, Nov. 4,  at Longtown Cemetery.

Liam was preceded in death by his grandmother, Bonnie Williams.

In addition to his parents, Liam is survived by his sister, Ansley Baker, his grandmother, Sandra Hawkins Bryant, his uncle, Jordan Bryant, and his cousin, Addie Mack Bryant.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Tunica Academy Elementary Fund, c/o Kay Hill, 1015 Chestnut St. Tunica, MS 38676.

