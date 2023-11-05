Soulful singer, Haley Reinhart, coming to Heindl Center Dec. 1 Published 8:06 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

Northwest Mississippi Community College’s Heindl Center for the Performing Arts is having a performance by Haley Reinhart on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

The Chicago native “American Idol” finalist became a fan favorite on season 10. After finishing in third place, she would return to the show as a mentor, coaching contestants in the soul genre.

As an artist, Reinhart founded her own record label, Reinhart Records. She’s been featured in shows and movies such as “Love Island”, “Gossip Girl”, “Nashville”, “Riverdale”, “The Wilds”, “America’s Got Talent”, and “Dancing with the Stars.”

“Singer-songwriter Haley Reinhart rose to fame after season 10 of ‘American Idol’, and her old-soul musical style incorporates a myriad of influences and is sure to entertain every music lover,” said Dr. Blake Bostick, director of the Heindl Center. “We’re thrilled to bring her charisma and confidence to the Heindl Center stage on Dec. 1.”

To buy tickets, please visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36646/production/1164121?performanceId=11302411