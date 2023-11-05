Shirley Redwine Cochran, 75 Published 10:35 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

Shirley Redwine Cochran, 75, passed away Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Funeral services were Saturday, Oct. 28, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment at Forrest Memorial Park.

Shirley was born Oct. 12, 1948 in Bruce, to the late Elbert E. and Ludie Mae Head Redwine. She was a homemaker that enjoyed taking care of her family and cooking. Shirley liked going to the casino for a little fun from time to time. She could often be seen drinking coffee on her front porch while watching the birds play and sing. Whether it was by Facebook or a phone call, Shirley loved keeping up with her family. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren greatly.

Those that will cherish her memory most, include, her husband, Tyrus “Stoney” Cochran of Batesville; daughter, Tammy Gisclair (Zachary) of Galliano, LA; sister, Judy Ann French (Mike) of Batesville; three brothers, Herman Redwine of Olive Branch, Thomas Redwine of Batesville, Benny Wayne Redwine of Batesville; five grandchildren, Hope Verdin (PJ), Hylan Ordoyne (Josh), Adam Gisclair, Seth “Bam” Cochran, Dylan Cochran, and her five great-grandchildren, Parker, Blaydon, Trey, Brodon and Kyson.

Along with her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Shane Cochran; two sisters, Dessie Mae Redwine Chrestman, Jessie Mae Redwine; five brothers, James Redwine, Billy Redwine, Bobby Redwine, Leon Redwine, and Roy Redwine.