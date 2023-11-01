Woman killed at Corner Store; police developing suspects Published 2:35 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

An Oxford woman died in a hail of gunfire Friday evening at the popular neighborhood Corner Store on Van Voris Street.

Batesville Chief of Police Kerry Pittman said officers responded to a 911 call about 7:25 p.m. to find a female subject had been hit by shots in the parking lot. Pittman said the investigation that followed led officers to believe the shooting was not random.

“At this time it appears to be an isolated incident. We are developing suspects and will be letting the public know more information,” Pittman said.

The chief said the attack was recorded on both the store’s surveillance system and the city’s closed circuit system. A camera is mounted on a pole at the intersection in front of the store, and footage shows two shooters.

Pittman said footage is still being examined, but the suspects are not thought to be juveniles.

The Corner Store area is patrolled as frequently as any location in Batesville and although police answer a variety of calls there, aggravated assaults with guns are not common.