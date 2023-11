Edith Marie Miller Horn, 103 Published 2:52 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Edith Marie Miller Horn, age 103, passed away on Oct. 30, 2023, at The Lodge at the Lane Nursing Home in Zachary, LA.

Funeral services for Ms Edith will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 prior to the service. Interment will be held at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.