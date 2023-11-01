Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 3:04 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Oct. 24

5:20 a.m. – Bradford St., 59 year old male has fallen, possible broken hip, Lifeguard also en route.

9:39 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, Lowe’s Home Improvement, vehicle on fire.

9:52 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, car wash, 49 year old male with chest pains.

1:09 p.m. – Hwy. 51N, 56 year old female, with a medical emergency.

1:28 p.m. – Viney Creek Rd., vehicle accident, rollover with entrapment, assistance requested by county.

4:35 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & Bates St., vehicle accident with unknown injuries.

4:41 p.m. – Lakewood Dr., The Concourse, automatic fire alarm.

5:30 p.m. – Perkins Lane, general fire alarm.

Oct. 25

11:55 a.m. – Herron Rd., grass fire, county requesting assistance.

11:27 p.m. – Willa St., 29 year old male having a panic attack.

Oct. 27

5:51 p.m. – Lakewood Dr., Cracker Barrel, vehicle accident, roadway is blocked, caller says her back is hurt.

7:23 p.m. – Van Voris St., Corner Store, female with gunshot wound, unresponsive, Lifeguard en route, BPD on scene.

10:17 p.m. – Jackson St., 80 year old female with chest pains, Lifeguard en route.

Oct. 28

8:57 a.m. – Hwy. 51S., Skyline Motel, male subject having chest pains.

1:10 p.m. – MLK Dr., 64 year old male subject has shortness of breath.

3:39 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., medical alarm, no contact with the patient.

11:37 p.m. – Medical Center Dr., Zaxby’s area, two vehicle accident, no injuries.

Oct. 29

1:16 a.m. – Edward Smith Rd., 64 year old female with stomach pain, Lifeguard en route.

4:00 a.m. – Oak Leigh Dr., residential fire alarm, no contact with the owner of residence.

4:37 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, area of Heafner Motors, caller advises there is a grass fire.

7:28 p.m. – Hwy. 51, grass fire getting close to cars.

8:01 p.m. – Miller St., 77 year old female with a medical emergency.

9:00 p.m. – Ivy Gordon Dr., 76 year old female with shortness of breath.

Oct. 30

9:25 a.m. – Lester St., 83 year old male with chest pains.

5:55 p.m. – Roper Rd., near Hadorn Rd., smoke detector sounding.

Oct. 31

3:11 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, female subject advises she is constipated.