Batesville Debutantes preparing for banquet

Published 1:54 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

By Staff reports

The Batesville Debutantes are preparing for the upcoming formal presentation to society next month. Pictured are (front, from left) Diamond Fondren, Ne’kiya Birge, Janaja Wicks, Mykerya Lockett, (middle) T’Ora Doyle, Laniya Bush, Nishari Austin, Kendall Hardin, Nikyla Newson, (back) Advisor Shalonda Ford, Chelsea Webb, Taylor Fair, and not pictured Makayla Barksdale, NaKiya Williams, Angel Lewis, and Jameria Readus. (Contributed)

The 2023 Class of Batesville Debutantes will be presented on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 16, at Hosanna Family Life Center.

The late Norva Kitchens, a retired educator of the South Panola School District,  spearheaded the first Batesville program through Alcorn State University’s local alumni association chapter in December, 1993.


Batesville Debutantes continued through 2006, and was not organized again until 2022 when former program Debutante Shalonda Ford revived the organization with Amber Shegog-Brown. They now operate the non-profit that hopes to  shape girls into elegant women through training, etiquette workshops, educational tours, and other business and social skill building endeavors.

Tickets for the event are $25 and can be purchased from Debutantes or by contacting Ford (662-609-3999) or Brown (662-934-2473). Event attire is semi-formal and formal for participants.

Donations are tax deductible and will help defray some of the costs of the presentation banquet.

 

