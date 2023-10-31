Edward Ellis Byrd Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Edward Ellis Byrd, 81, went home peacefully to our Lord on October 24, 2023, with family by his side at the State Veterans Home in Oxford, Mississippi.

Funeral services for Mr. Ellis will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 27, 2023 at the Batesville Fist Methodist Church with the interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville, MS. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Ellis was born on October 11, 1942, in Lexington, Mississippi, to the late Victor B. Byrd and Annie May Wigley Byrd of Lexington. Ellis grew up in Lexington and graduated from Lexington High School. After high school, he attended Mississippi State University where he majored in Mathematics and was a member of the famous maroon band. Following his time at MSU, he served in the U.S. Air Force. After completing his service to our nation, Ellis worked in various fields including insurance, construction, and trucking. On January 24, 1976, Ellis married the love of his life, Libba Brame Byrd, to whom he was married for 47 years until Libba passed away from Alzheimer’s disease earlier this year.

Ellis was a dedicated Christian with a passion for Bible study and theology. He and his wife Libba were members of the First United Methodist Church in Batesville for many years. Ellis enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends, children, and grandchildren. He also liked puzzles and games, especially when shared with his grandchildren. Ellis never met a stranger as he could start a conversation easily and make friends in a short time. He was a good listener and generous giver.

Ellis leaves behind his son Ernest Levi “Lee” Garner III (Beth) of Batesville and his daughter Ann “Whit” Whitten Byrd Bright (Shane) of Nesbit, MS. He leaves behind seven grandchildren, Ernest Levi Garner IV, Miles Whitten Garner, Sloan Elle Garner, deYampert Brame Garner II (Jordan), McKinley Carter Garner, Preston Shane Bright, and Ainsley Elizabeth Bright. He leaves behind his two sisters Bernice Byrd Brooks of Starkville, MS, and Hazel Byrd McBride (Jimmy) of Winona, MS, brother-in-law Wesley Whitten Brame of Batesville, sister-in-law, Anne Downing Byrd, and nieces Susan Cockerell (Kevin), Annice Jenkins (Rob), Rebecca Patterson (Chism), Cindy Wilson (Keenan), Carol Short (Frank) and their families. Ellis was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth Brame Byrd, his parents Victor B. Byrd and Annie May Byrd, his brother Walter Cale Byrd, and his son deYampert “Dee” Brame Garner. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Walter Josh Wigley and Nan Wigley and his paternal grandparents Caleb Hezekiah Byrd and Fannie Watt Fryer Byrd.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford via https://donorbox.org/oxford-veterans-home-fund, or 120 Veterans Dr. Oxford, MS 38655; or to Batesville First Methodist Church, P.O. Box 797, Batesville, MS.

Wells Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.