South Panola improves to 8-1 with road with at Olive Branch – will play for divisional title next week Published 10:14 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

South Panola continued to put up big offensive numbers as the 2023 high school football season draws to a close, rolling up 300 yards and scoring nearly 50 points Friday night on the road in Olive Branch.

The Tigers beat the Conquistadores 49-27 to improve to 8-1 on the season and 4-0 in 6A Region 1 play. Olive Branch dropped to 2-7 and 0-4

Olive Branch scored first on a touchdown pass before South Panola answered with a 55 yard rushing touchdown by Mykel Allen. On their next possession, Michael Johnson completed a 33 yard pass to Marcus Christon for a go-ahead score in the second quarter.

Just before halftime, Anderrious Flowers put the Tigers ahead by two touchdowns with a 25-yard interception return to the endzone. Olive Branch made the game close with a touchdown before halftime and the game was 21-14 at intermission.

Both teams scored once in the third quarter and the final period started with a 28-21 score. The Tigers won the game with three touchdowns in the fourth while the Conquistadors managed just one.

“We didn’t play as well as we wanted to defensively,” said head coach Brooks Oakley. “It’s probably been week two against Oxford since we’ve seen somebody with a really good passing game, but it’s something we can teach off of and get better,”

South Panola was led offensively by Allen, who gained 137 yards on 15 carries and scored two touchdowns. Johnson had two touchdowns on the ground and 123 yards on nine attempts.

Johnson was 5-of-6 for 120 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Christon and Darren Moore each had receiving touchdowns, of 33 and 62 yards respectively.

Tigers kicker Xavier McFadden connected on all seven PATs in the game.

South Panola will close out regular season play next at Grenada in a matchup that will feature two one-loss teams and both undefeated in region play.. The game is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m.

“We have a short week and we are playing for a divisional championship Thursday night so it should be a great atmosphere and a really good game,” Oakley said.

This week Grenada beat Saltillo to also improve to 8-1 and 4-0 on the season.

Photos by Kendall Bowlin