Library Friends set Book Sale Published 7:26 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

The Friends of the Batesville Public Library will hold its fall book sale the first weekend of November. All proceeds benefit the library and this year’s selection is one of the best ever offered, organizers said this week.

Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3 and 4, will be the dates for the book sale during regular library hours – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Anyone wanting to support the local library with donations of books or finances may contact the library at 662-563-1038 and leave a message for a member of the Friends of the Library.