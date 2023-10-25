Scare on the Square promises weekend fun Published 2:21 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

The always popular Scare on the Square Halloween-themed event is slated for Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Put on each year by the Main Street Program, downtown Batesville will be filled with families and supporting merchants for a morning of fun. The agenda for the day includes a Trunk-or-Treat plethora of candy and toy treats and plenty of free items for children.

The annual costume contest for different age groups will be a prominent feature of the day. All are invited to participate. Parking is available along the railroad tracks and in the Courthouse parking lots.

Panola Medical Center is also planning a community Trunk-or-Treat on Monday, Oct. 30, at the hospital from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The parking lot will feature a Halloween setup and there will be family activities along with free food, candy, and other treats. The public is invited.