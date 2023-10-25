Melba Shipman Published 8:34 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Melba Shipman, 86, of Como, MS, passed away October 20, 2023 at her residence. Melba was a member of Como Baptist Church. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing in the choir. She was an avid gardener, loved bowling in her younger days and loved playing Bunko.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Paul Shipman of Como, MS; daughter, Pam Jordan (Bobby) of Russellville, AR; sons, Steve Shipman of Maumelle, AR and Scott Shipman (Adrian) of Oxford, MS; sisters, Margie Treadway of Thornburg, AR, Betty Archer (Lindle) of Beebe, AR, and Pat Davidson of Mabelvale, AR; brother, David Agee of Mabelvale, AR; grandchildren, Taylor Bunger (Derek), Benjamin Jordan, Lindsey Ashcraft (Brent), Cody Shipman, Bella Shipman, and Paul Wells Shipman; great grandchildren, Amelia Jean Bunger, Beau Allen Bunger, Riggs Michael Ashcraft, and Christopher Rowan Ashcraft; and longtime caregiver, Saundra Munsey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Lila Agee; sisters, Frances Green, Louise Jenkins, Aline Gerst, and Linda Marsh; and brother, Ray Agee.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation.

Services were held Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at

Pate-Jones Funeral Home. Graveside services were held Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Lacey Cemetery in Lacey Arkansas.