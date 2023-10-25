Fire Dept. Call Log Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Batesville Fire Dept.

Call Log

Oct. 17

3:24 a.m. – Eureka St., elderly apartments, 80 year old female has fallen.

7:47 a.m. – Hwy. 35, Crown, Cork & Seal area, two vehicle accident, no injuries, roadway is blocked.

1:54 p.m. – Pride Rd., between Curtis and Ballentine Rd., grass fire, county requesting assistance.

4:17 p.m. – James St., medical alarm alert received.

Oct. 18

9:10 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, Performance Food Group, ammonia alarm.

3:41 p.m. – Mill Cross Rd., child fell off trampoline, head injury.

9:00 p.m. – Perkins Lane, 17 year old female had hand slammed in car door, Lifeguard also en route.

Oct. 19

6:26 a.m. – Field St., lift assist only.

11:50 a.m. – MLK Dr., 73 year old female with trouble breathing.

11:49 p.m. – Lester St., 62 year old female with chest pains, Lifeguard also en route.

Oct. 20

1:40 p.m. – Farrish Gravel & Wheeler Rd., grass fire, mutual aid assistance for county, brush truck and tanker requested.

2:17 p.m. – Pollard St., lift assist needed.

6:54 p.m. – Van Voris, Corner Store, 44 year old with difficulty breathing.

Oct. 21

8:55 a.m. – I-55 southbound in Exit 243 exit, vehicle accident involving 18-wheeler, no injuries reported, Lifeguard and Batesville PD also responding.

10:25 a.m. – Roseleigh Cove, caller advises that something in house is on fire.

6:31 p.m. – Jeffrey St., 33 year old male with shortness of breath.

8:02 p.m. – Power Dr., Days Inn, lift assist only.

10:45 p.m. – College St., male subject advising he is having chest pains.

Oct. 22

8:58 p.m. – Willa St. 51 year old male having chest pains.

Oct. 23

2:21 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Job Corps, 63 year old male with foot pain.

5:52 a.m. – MLK Dr., 57 year old female feeling lightheaded.

7:53 a.m. – Mt. Olivet Rd., Powell’s Country Store, 49 year old female with head pain.

12:40 p.m. – MLK Dr., 75 year old female with medical emergency.

3:24 p.m. – Green Wave Lane, North Delta School, three vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

3:34 p.m. – Jackson St., 74 year old female not eating.

4:30 p.m. – MLK Dr., 75 year old female with stomach and back pain.