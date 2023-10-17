Indoor football coming to Civic Center – MS Raiders will play next season Published 10:21 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Batesville has been announced as the newest addition to the American Indoor Football league and will field a team named the MS Raiders beginning in April 2024. The team is scheduled to play up to five regular-season home games, with the potential of hosting playoff and championship games.

All games will be played at Batesville Civic Center. League representatives met with the Mayor and Board of Aldermen earlier this month, making them aware of the team’s move to Batesville and what can be expected from a fan potential fan base.

The league will rent the Civic Center for games and will bring turf and all the needed equipment for games.

John Morris, AIF Commissioner, expressed his enthusiasm for the league’s growth and the addition of the MS Raiders.

“We are thrilled to welcome the MS Raiders to the AIF family. This expansion not only strengthens our league but also opens up exciting opportunities for fans in Batesville to experience the high-energy indoor football that AIF is known for,” he said.

Eddie Strong, Assistant Vice President of football operations for the Raiders, brings his enthusiasm to the forefront with the move to his hometown.

“Everyone knows the city of Batesville produces exceptional athletes. The talent and skill level in our town is unmatched. This is why American Indoor Football is a wonderful opportunity for Batesville,” Strong said.

“The league will give us yet another opportunity to showcase local and other talents, as well as put revenue back into our city.” Strong continued, “The opportunity to recruit and bring talent to the team is exciting. I look forward to filling the seats and creating a vibrant sports community here in Batesville,” he said.

Myra Bean, MS Raiders Sportswriter and Assistant Sales and Marketing, offered her insights on this transition.

“The MS Raiders, a professional arena football team, spent their first three years playing in South Mississippi. 262 Sports Investment Group made the decision to bring a professional sports team to the north MS area,” Bean said. “This is great for this area. I am excited how Batesville has historically been open to welcoming professional-level events and sports to the city. We are not as big as Hattiesburg, Jackson, or Tupelo, but we draw people on the national level.”

Bean emphasized the distinction of professional sports productions compared to high school and college sports in the region: “What goes into getting this team here and getting it prepared for the season in April 2024 will take a lot of sacrifice and work from the team behind the scenes. Game day and night will require a lot of bodies which will bring job opportunities,” she said.