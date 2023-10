Webster Mehan, 94 Published 11:52 am Monday, October 16, 2023

Webster Mehan, 94, passed away Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at his home in Pope.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Bethel Cemetery near Enid. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, Oct. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m . at Wells Funeral Home.