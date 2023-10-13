Carl Ray Turner, 76 Published 1:47 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

Carl Ray Turner, 76 of Courtland, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at his home surrounded by his daughters.

The family will receive friends for a time of visitation and remembrance Saturday, Nov. 4, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home.

Carl was born June 24, 1947 in Batesville. Carl traveled the world working various position sin the oil and gas industry. He claimed to be an avid hunter, but would really rather watch the deer eat and play. He loved his rescue dogs Buddy, Lady, and Baby Girl and his cat, Zipper, that was rescued from a vehicle. Carl spent many Saturdays watching SEC football and was especially fond of the Ole Miss Rebels.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Carl J. Turner and Helen Marie Whitworth Turner, his siter, Sandra Jean Turner, and his long-time companion, Mary Raines Phyfer.

He is survived by his children, Tammy Turner, of Batesville, P.J. Turner (Roger Jenkins), of Pearl, Amy Turner (Greg Miller), of Courtland, and Shelby Turner, of Pearl. He also leaves behind two brothers, William Turner (Connie) and Mike Turner, both of Batesville, two grandchildren, Peyton Turner, of Batesville, and JC Jenkins, of Pearl, and his bonus children and grandchildren, Trey Phyfer (Lorena), of Tupelo, Aryanna Lawson, Leigh Phyfer George, of Tupelo, and Addy George.