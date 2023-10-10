Silver Alert issued for Tate Co. man Published 6:58 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 35-year-old Jerry Leroy Battles of Coldwater, Tate County.

He is described as a white male, five foot ten inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo on his right calf of a triangle of a triangle with a lit candle inside and a moth above it.

He was last seen Friday, Oct. 6, at about 5:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of Hwy. 306 in Tate County.

Jerry Leroy Battles is believed to be in a 2023 blue Ford Maverick bearing tag MS TA21870 traveling north towards St. Francis Hospital.

Family members say Jerry Leroy Battles suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jerry Leroy Battles, contact the Tate County Sheriff’s Department at 662-562-4434 or 911.