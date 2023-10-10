Marjorie Pauline Golden, 81 Published 4:43 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Marjorie “Margie” Pauline Golden, 81, of Sledge, passed away Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at Tallahatchie General Hospital Nursing Home in Charleston.

The funeral service will be held Thursday Oct. 12, at 2 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Peach Creek Cemetery.

Margie was born December 6, 1941 to the late Gilbert Sigler and Viola Partain Sigler. Margie was a retired bus driver for the Quitman County School System. In her spare time, Margie enjoyed gardening, spending time with family, and riding the countryside looking for deer.

In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her first husband, Edgar Lee Bowles, second husband, Floyd Golden, four children, Audrey Woods, Angela Wells, Edgar Lee Bowles, Jr., and Anthony Dillard, and one brother, James Sigler.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Jackie Bowles (Mary) and Keath Bowles, her daughter in law, Vicky Bowles, one sister, Grace Eubanks, one brother, Leonard Sigler, twelve grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

The family wishes to offer special thanks to Margie’s caregiver Kelly Durham and the staff of the Tallahatchie General Hospital Nursing Home in Charleston.