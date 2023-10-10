Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log

Published 4:38 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

By Staff reports

Batesville Fire Dept.

Call Log

Oct. 3

8:36 a.m. – Hwy. 6E and Dell St., Eagle Wine & Liquor, vehicle on fire.

9:46 a.m. – MLK Dr., 75 year old female has a medical emergency.

6:43 p.m. – MLK Dr., 75 year old female having difficulty breathing.

7:43 p.m. – Jackson St., two vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

9:03 p.m. – Pine Lane, 88 year old male, lift assist only.

11:14 p.m. – Power Dr., Holiday Inn, smell of gas on the second floor.

Oct. 4

1:27p.m. – Dogwood Ln., 67 year old female with back pain.

3:46 p.m. – Claude St., 15 year old male with chest pains.

Oct. 5

11:56 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 55 year old male with diabetic emergency.

2:45 p.m. – Tidwell & Hwy. 315, 18 wheeler and vehicle accident, with injuries, Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance.

4:03 p.m. – I-55 Southbound, exit 243, one vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

4:33 p.m. – Lester St., elderly subject has fallen off the bed.

6:43 p.m. – House Carlson Dr, WalMart, 54 year old female unconscious in the pharmacy section, Lifeguard also en route.

Oct. 6

12:52 p.m. – Fisher St., male subject has low potassium.

5:37 p.m. – MLK Dr., 45 year old male having chest pains, Lifeguard reporting extended time of arrival for ambulance.

7:41 p.m. – MLK Dr., caller advises she can’t breathe, Lifeguard also en route.

8:29 p.m. – Elbert Smith Rd., 6 year old child having a seizure.

11:26 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., 56 year old female with stomach plan.

Oct. 7

5:49 a.m. – Hadorn Rd., structure fire, unknown if occupants are inside.

11:27 a.m. – Hadorn Rd., 88 year old male with difficulty breathing.

1:03 p.m. – Miller St., 38 year old male with medical emergency.

9:12 p.m. – Van Voris St. & MLK Dr. area, power line reported on fire, TVEPA also en route.

9:29 p.m. – Hwy. 35 near the Trussell Park area, strong smell of gas reported.

Oct. 8

1:54 p.m. – I-55 southbound, near Exit 243,  one vehicle accident, trailer roll over, unknown injuries, BPD also en route.

8:04 p.m. – Bradford St., 59 year old male sick and unable to walk.

9:33 p.m. – Address redacted, teenaged female attempting suicide.

Oct. 9

5:18 a.m. – MLK Dr., 75 year old female with stomach pain.

9:36 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., 74 year old female unable to walk, Lifeguard reporting an extended time of arrival for ambulance.

10:07 a.m. – Power Dr., Days Inn, 59 year old male with numbness in hand.

2:17 p.m. – Hwy. 51S., grass fire started by a trailer, fire getting close to residences.

3:20 p.m. – Dell St., Latham Boots, female in a Chevrolet Malibu reports she might pass out.

8:02 p.m. – Jeffrey St., medical call involving an active disturbance, BPD on the scene, Lifeguard en route.

