Dr. Billie F. Smith Breedlove, age 95, of Atlanta and Batesville, MS, passed away Friday, September 29, 2023. A funeral service was held at 11:30 am Tuesday, October 3, 2023 in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. Interment was at Melwood Cemetery in Stone Mountain at 2:00 pm.

Dr. Smith was preceded in death by her parents William Repsie Foutch Sr. and Martha Keith Foutch; husbands Hilliard Marion Terry, Vincent Bryant Smith Jr., James Conner Breedlove; siblings Wiley Elmo Foutch, Jo Doris Sewell, Bettye Benson, W. R. Foutch Jr. Surviving are her son Dr. Vincent Bryant Smith III (Deborah), stepdaughter Diane Breedlove Eubanks of Tunica, MS and her family; grandsons Jeremy Keith Smith (Lora), Joshua Mark Smith (Katie), Sean Adam Smith (Tayla); great-grandsons Noah Rusch Smith, Brady Keith Smith, Tucker Bryant Smith, Robert Austin Smith.

Dr. Smith was an educator in Alabama, Michigan, and Georgia. She retired from the DeKalb County School District after more than 40 years in public school education. She held degrees from Eastern Michigan University and Nova University. An avid genealogist, she compiled and published the book Foutch: Footprints Across the United States of America. She held membership in numerous hereditary societies and was most active in the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) serving as a Vice President General NSDAR and the State Regent, among other state offices, of Mississippi State Society Daughters of the American Revolution (MSSDAR). At her death, she was an Honorary State Regent MSSDAR. Memberships included Batesville Rotary Club, James Gilliam Chapter NSDAR, Batesville Presbyterian Church, Delta Kappa Gama, and Atlanta’s Northside Park Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity or organization of your choice.

The family received friends from 10:00 am to 11:30 am on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at the funeral home.