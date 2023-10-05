Tigers playing Saltillo in Thursday game

Published 7:43 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

By Staff reports

Lafayette High vs. South Panola play a jamboree in Batesville, Miss. on Friday, August 18, 2023. (©Bruce Newman)

A week of rest and rehab for the South Panola football team was well earned last week, as the 4-1 Tigers have completed the first half of the season and are ready for the next five games – all 6A Region 1 matchups that will determine postseason possibilities.

The Tigers start region play today, Oct. 5, on the road against the Saltillo High School Tigers, who are 4-2.

Saltillo opened the season with four consecutive losses to New Albany, Amory, Nettleton, and Houston. The Tigers fared better in their next two games, beating Shannon on the road (36-14) and Water Valley (27-7) last week at home.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

South Panola is averaging 22 points per game and Saltillo is averaging 23.

Kickoff for the Saltillo game is slated for 7 p.m.  Fans can tune into the radio and internet broadcast at WBLE 100.5 and by using the WBLE free streaming app on computers and mobile phones.

 

More News

South Panola High School 2023 Homecoming Queen Candidates

Como man charged in Oxford

Panola County Property Transfers

Panola County Jail Log

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow