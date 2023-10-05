Tigers playing Saltillo in Thursday game Published 7:43 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

A week of rest and rehab for the South Panola football team was well earned last week, as the 4-1 Tigers have completed the first half of the season and are ready for the next five games – all 6A Region 1 matchups that will determine postseason possibilities.

The Tigers start region play today, Oct. 5, on the road against the Saltillo High School Tigers, who are 4-2.

Saltillo opened the season with four consecutive losses to New Albany, Amory, Nettleton, and Houston. The Tigers fared better in their next two games, beating Shannon on the road (36-14) and Water Valley (27-7) last week at home.

South Panola is averaging 22 points per game and Saltillo is averaging 23.

Kickoff for the Saltillo game is slated for 7 p.m. Fans can tune into the radio and internet broadcast at WBLE 100.5 and by using the WBLE free streaming app on computers and mobile phones.