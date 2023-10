Como man charged in Oxford Published 7:15 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

On Sept. 17 the Oxford Police Department responded to Massee Circle for a reported burglary in progress. Officers were able to locate the suspect while he was still in the residence and were able to take him into custody without incident.

The suspect was later identified as John Thomas Hall, 20, of Como.

Hall was taken before a Municipal Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $5,000 bond.