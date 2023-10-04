Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log

Published 7:12 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

By Staff reports

Sept. 26

2:16 a.m. – Georgia St., residential fire alarm.

11:16 a.m. – Vance St., 75 year old female is unable to stand.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

11:33 a.m. – MLK, 75 year old female with shortness of breath.

Sept. 27

7:58 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Job Corps, 20 year old female can’t breathe.

9:12 a.m. – MLK, female with kidney problems.

10:58 a.m. – Hwy. 6 in front of Zaxby’s, motor vehicle accident with injuries and entrapment, Lifeguard also en route.

1:11 p.m. – Hwy. 6W & Tubbs Rd., vehicle accident with injuries possible.

Sept. 28

3:50 a.m. – Harmon Circle, 76 year old female with chest pains, no sirens requested.

10:08 a.m. – Trantham Rd., female with altered medical status, subject advises she ate mushrooms over the weekend and isn’t feeling right.

11:42 a.m. – Jackson St., lift assist only, female is in the floor, requests that Lifeguard not be dispatched.

3:21 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, Spirit Gas Station, vehicle fire reported.

4:02 p.m. – House-Carlson Dr., vehicle accident with unknown injuries.

4:13 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Job Corps, 17 year old with high blood sugar.

6:30 p.m. – Lester St., 58 year old female with medical emergency.

8:41 p.m. – Hwys. 6&51, two vehicle accident, no injuries reported.

9:06 p.m. – Pubic Square, 30 year old male with foot pain.

9:30 p.m. – MLK Dr., 38 year old male with stomach pain.

Sept. 29

1:35 a.m – Claude St., 30 year old male with altered mental status, BPD en route, Lifeguard en route.

4:34 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 44 year old female is suicidal and having trouble breathing.

7:53 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

11:15 a.m. – James St., female in a black car is unconscious, caller advises subject is on oxygen but oxygen tank has run out.

11:41 p.m. – College St., 27 year old female with continual seizures, Lifeguard will have an extended response time.

11:48 p.m. – College St., 27 year old female having seizures, Lifeguard not available at this time.

Sept. 30

8:31 a.m. – Claude St., male subject having a psychotic episode.

11:36 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., Cracker Barrel, 28 year old female having a seizure.

4:06 p.m. – King St., possible gas leak.

5:15 p.m. – Pettit St., Grace Place area, fire in a ditch.

7:26 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & Woodland Rd., two vehicle accident, unknown injuries, roadway is partially blocked.

Oct. 1

8:04 a.m. – Hwy. 6W, vehicle accident.

11:03 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, America’s Best Value, 42 year old female weak and vomiting.

12:57 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Circle K station, 29 year old female with possible overdose.

2:26 p.m. – Hemlock Rd., 75 year old male has fallen.

8:18 p.m. – MLK Dr., 47 year old female in pain, Lifeguard also en route.

Oct. 2

6:38 a.m. – Hwy. 6 & Woodland Dr., two vehicle accident with injuries, Lifeguard also en route.

11:47 a.m. – Hays St., juvenile with altered mental status needs transport to treatment center, Lifeguard unavailable with other calls, BPD also en route to scene.

12:01 p.m. – Eureka Rd., female caller advises male subject has been beaten up and walked to her house, currently sitting on porch, Lifeguard will have extended response time, busy with other calls. 

1:10 p.m. – Fisher St., 45 year old man weak with pain all over.

4:32 p.m. – Shiloh Rd., county requesting assistance with large brush fire, three county departments are on the scene and need assistance.

5:46 p.m. – MLK Dr., 33 year old female advises that she ate an edible and now doesn’t feel well.

 

More News

Como man charged in Oxford

Panola County Property Transfers

Panola County Jail Log

Powerball soars to $1.2B for Wednesday drawing

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow