Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 7:12 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Sept. 26

2:16 a.m. – Georgia St., residential fire alarm.

11:16 a.m. – Vance St., 75 year old female is unable to stand.

11:33 a.m. – MLK, 75 year old female with shortness of breath.

Sept. 27

7:58 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Job Corps, 20 year old female can’t breathe.

9:12 a.m. – MLK, female with kidney problems.

10:58 a.m. – Hwy. 6 in front of Zaxby’s, motor vehicle accident with injuries and entrapment, Lifeguard also en route.

1:11 p.m. – Hwy. 6W & Tubbs Rd., vehicle accident with injuries possible.

Sept. 28

3:50 a.m. – Harmon Circle, 76 year old female with chest pains, no sirens requested.

10:08 a.m. – Trantham Rd., female with altered medical status, subject advises she ate mushrooms over the weekend and isn’t feeling right.

11:42 a.m. – Jackson St., lift assist only, female is in the floor, requests that Lifeguard not be dispatched.

3:21 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, Spirit Gas Station, vehicle fire reported.

4:02 p.m. – House-Carlson Dr., vehicle accident with unknown injuries.

4:13 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Job Corps, 17 year old with high blood sugar.

6:30 p.m. – Lester St., 58 year old female with medical emergency.

8:41 p.m. – Hwys. 6&51, two vehicle accident, no injuries reported.

9:06 p.m. – Pubic Square, 30 year old male with foot pain.

9:30 p.m. – MLK Dr., 38 year old male with stomach pain.

Sept. 29

1:35 a.m – Claude St., 30 year old male with altered mental status, BPD en route, Lifeguard en route.

4:34 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 44 year old female is suicidal and having trouble breathing.

7:53 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

11:15 a.m. – James St., female in a black car is unconscious, caller advises subject is on oxygen but oxygen tank has run out.

11:41 p.m. – College St., 27 year old female with continual seizures, Lifeguard will have an extended response time.

11:48 p.m. – College St., 27 year old female having seizures, Lifeguard not available at this time.

Sept. 30

8:31 a.m. – Claude St., male subject having a psychotic episode.

11:36 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., Cracker Barrel, 28 year old female having a seizure.

4:06 p.m. – King St., possible gas leak.

5:15 p.m. – Pettit St., Grace Place area, fire in a ditch.

7:26 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & Woodland Rd., two vehicle accident, unknown injuries, roadway is partially blocked.

Oct. 1

8:04 a.m. – Hwy. 6W, vehicle accident.

11:03 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, America’s Best Value, 42 year old female weak and vomiting.

12:57 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Circle K station, 29 year old female with possible overdose.

2:26 p.m. – Hemlock Rd., 75 year old male has fallen.

8:18 p.m. – MLK Dr., 47 year old female in pain, Lifeguard also en route.

Oct. 2

6:38 a.m. – Hwy. 6 & Woodland Dr., two vehicle accident with injuries, Lifeguard also en route.

11:47 a.m. – Hays St., juvenile with altered mental status needs transport to treatment center, Lifeguard unavailable with other calls, BPD also en route to scene.

12:01 p.m. – Eureka Rd., female caller advises male subject has been beaten up and walked to her house, currently sitting on porch, Lifeguard will have extended response time, busy with other calls.

1:10 p.m. – Fisher St., 45 year old man weak with pain all over.

4:32 p.m. – Shiloh Rd., county requesting assistance with large brush fire, three county departments are on the scene and need assistance.

5:46 p.m. – MLK Dr., 33 year old female advises that she ate an edible and now doesn’t feel well.