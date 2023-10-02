Estel Lee (Bill) Denley, 80 Published 1:03 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

Estel Lee (Bill) Denley, 80, of Charleston, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Bill retired from the State of Mississippi Correctional Facility at Parchman as a prison guard. He was a very hard working handy man whose skills were many including woodworking and farming on his home place in Tallahatchie County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon Estel Denly and Annie Mae Denley, his wife, Betty Denley, three brothers, Joe Lewis, Robert Denley, and Paul Denley, one sister, Earlene Aven, and one stepson, Jerry Pearson.

Those left to cherish his memory include his three sisters, Aline Denley of Oakland, Fay Aven, of Charleston, and Juianita Shaw (James), of Stillman Valley, IL, five step-children, Marilyn Holland, Margie Holland, Bobby Pearson, Patrick Pearson, and Donna Miller, and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will b held at Magnolia Cemetery in Paynes at a later date.