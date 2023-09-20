Panola County Jail Log Published 9:08 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Sept. 11

Thaddeus Sanchez Sacks, 507 Robertson St., Darling, charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failing to stop for blue lights.

Kaiesha Truet Armstrong, 406 Fredrick St., Sardis, arrested on bench warrants.

Eric Matthew Hendrix, 507 Shady Oaks Dr., West Monroe, LA, charged with DUI.

Sep. 12

Anthony Clayton Newman, homeless, charged with violation of the homeless ordinance.

Sept. 13

Christopher Anthony Golden, 3124 Atkins Rd., Batesville, charged with the simple domestic violence.

Anthony Allen Franks, homeless, charged with violation of the homeless ordinance.

Manly Dale Albritton, 1984 Fairgrounds Rd., Grenada, arrested on bond revocation.

Jahvarious Denonta Simmons, 213 Pearson St., Batesville, serving 1 day.

Randall Scott Holloway, 534 Sleepy Creek Rd., Pope, charged with domestic violence, disorderly conduct/failure to comply, resisting arrest, DUI, and reckless driving.

Cedriculus Javonte Monger, 1405 Wooded Dr., Grenada, charged with DUI other.

Charles Daniel Beard, 3572 Mt. Olivet Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Hollee Nowell Steed, 10176 Teasdale Rd., Enid, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Raphael Lavert Leary, 6427 Pope-Crowder Rd., Pope, charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and violation of the homeless ordinance.

Sept. 14

Donald Ray Casteel III, 2049 Hughes Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of paraphernalia, expired tag, and improper equipment.

Larry Donell Baskin, 115 Klyce St., Sardis, charged with violation of probation.

Thomas Eugene Pruett, 32085A Black Jack Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Rachel Marie Lewis, 24455 Hwy. 315, Sardis, charged with armed robbery .

Houston Deondre Boothe, 205 Leonard St., Batesville, held for sentencing.

Sept. 15

Tuesday Paige Bishop, 681 South Pine Ridge Circle, Water Valley, charged with simple domestic violence.

Christopher Lee Bishop, 405 Bynum Rd., Water Valley, charged with shooting into a vehicle.

Paul Michael Putman, 998 Bethlehem Cove, Batesville, charged with possession of crack cocaine, no tag, and no drivers license.

Jeffery Allen Brown, 112 Jones St., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Joshua Wayne Kennedy, 288 Herron Subdivision, Courtland, charged with armed robbery.

Travis Devon Diggs, 350 Jones Rd., Ext., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Lenarian Zeriah Goins, 150 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Ibarra Victor Alfrede Tejada, 1363 Pittman Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI and no drivers license.

Jeroderick Laquan Gordon, 218 Broadway St., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Corey Damarcus Rushing, 310 2nd St., Sledge, charged with DUI (other).

Alvin Lee Harris, 4316 Breeds Hill Dr., Memphis, charged with DUI (other) and possession of paraphernalia.

Lexavier Vydell Small, 688 Jossell Rd., Marks, charged with DUI (other).

Reginald Cortez Kirkwood, 228 Henry Harris Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI and no proof of insurance.

Daveon Kentrell Williams, 303 Greenhill Circle, Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Sept. 16

Kedrick Tremaine Sanford, 8 Old Hwy. 51, Courtland, charged with DUI, felony fleeing, no insurance, and reckless driving.

Reginald Cartrell Bratton,803 Thornton St., Water Valley, charged with DUI refusal (2nd).

Corey Nathan Ferrer, 3850 CR 216, Oakland, charged with DUI.

Derrick Dewayne Henderson, 205 Rock Hill Rd., Sardis, charged with second degree murder.

William Bennett Tubbs, 190 WW Scott Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Xavier Megail Lours, 3573 Wallbrook St., Memphis, charged with DUI, litter, improper child restraint, and child endangerment by DUI.

Alonzo Robertson, 212 King St., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct.

Misty Carpenter McGee, 125 CR 238, Tillatobia, charged with false pretenses, possession of a controlled substance, and outstanding warrant for felony shoplifting.

Sept. 17

Quinterious Jabreal Jones, 884A Partee Rd., Como, charged with simple domestic violence.

Damion Deandre Stokes, 105 North Ave., Crenshaw, charged with disorderly conduct.

Christy Lynn Hobbs, 951 Kelly Rd., Memphis, charged with grand theft and possession of paraphernalia.

Keytavious Othon Cryer, 1225 Hwy. 77, Marion, AR, charged with DUI (other).

Larry Dean Hester, 6416B Barnacre Rd., Sardis, charged with felony domestic violence.